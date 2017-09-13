Jerry Stein

A memorial service is scheduled for Jerry Raymond Stein, 74, of Ponca City and formerly of Clinton, at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Church of the Nazarene, 1715 E. Prospect Ave. in Ponca City.

He died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Stein was born Sept. 13, 1942, to Clarence and Lorraine Stein in Fay. He attended school in Clinton and Bethany, and graduated from high school in Putnam City. He then continued his education at Central State University.

He married Billye Barber June 9, 1962, in Oklahoma City. The couple moved to Ponca City in 1967 and opened Ponca Glass, which has been in business more than 50 years.

Stein was a member of the Jaycee’s and a lifetime member of AMBUCS, where he was local president and named national Mr. AMBUC in 1976. He enjoyed working sports car and motocross races, rodeo, wood working, music, photography, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Tammye Rogers and husband, Bill, of Perkins; a son, Tim Stein and wife, Wanda, of Ponca City; grandchildren, Chacye Vance of Stillwater, Blake Dawes and Shelbee of Edmond, Courtney Stein and fiancé, Ben Kline, of Oklahoma City, Jeremy Stein and fiancée, Holly Roehl, of Ponca City, Hunter Stein of Ponca City and Forrest Rogers of Davis, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Allye Bible and Austin Lewis, both of Stillwater, and Isaiah Baca of Perkins; sisters, Jo Ann Kerran of Oklahoma City, Jeannie Black and husband, Larry, of Edmond, Janet Kay Smith and husband, David, of Waco, Texas, and June Woodard and husband, Alan, of Oklahoma City; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Stein’s name may do so to the Ponca City Humane Society, P.O. Box 1671, Ponca City, OK 74602.

The service will be officiated by Pastor John Waterloo of Central Baptist.

A private family service will be held Today.

