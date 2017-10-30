A chapel service will be held for Jerry Eggelston, 84, of Weatherford and formerly of Elk City and Canute, at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in his Weatherford home.

Eggleston was born March 29, 1933, to Raymond and Elsie (Blackmore) Eggelston in Elk City, and was raised in the Canute and Foss areas.

He married Patsy Jean Brandon March 21, 1960, in Elk City. The couple made their homes in Elk City and Canute.

He started a rodeo career as a young man and was involved most of his life. He worked with the Beutler and Son Rodeo as well as the Simmons Ranch. He worked every aspect of the rodeo business for as long as his health would permit. Even though it was hard work, he said he never considered the rodeo work because of how much he enjoyed it.

He was a Gold Card member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and an infant daughter, Carrie.

Survivors include two daughters, Terri Mulinix and husband, Larry, of Weatherford and Sally Eggelston and husband, Marshal Juma, of Mustang; a sister, Anne Anderson and husband, Tom, of Norman; and a sister-in-law, Linda Sue Ray and husband, Carlton, of Tipton.

He is also survived by two grandchildren, Mary Gowin and husband James, of Yukon, and Laura Deaton of Weatherford; and one great-granddaughter, Stella.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution do so to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

The service will be officiated by Randy Beutler and Sally Eggleston. Burial will follow at Canute Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.