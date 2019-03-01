Harold “Jeff” Campbell, 68, of Colorado Springs and formerly of Clinton, died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, after battling lung cancer.

Campbell was born Feb. 7, 1950, to Elmer and Nellie Marie Campbell in Clinton. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Clinton High School in 1968. He later attended college at Panhandle State.

Campbell was in sales most of his career, from the oil field to managing the Cherokee Restaurant. He sold windows in Colorado, and loved to tell tall tales to his customers about the mythical jackalope or anything that made a “city slicker” wonder.

In 1971 he married Jeanie Walbaum and together they had three children. Campbell had lately resided in Colorado Springs, Colo., with his significant other Sharon Sherer. The couple enjoyed jeeping backroads and driving over the Continental Divide in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Campbell was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his significant other, of the Colorado Springs home; three daughters, Shandee Campbell Mikesh and husband Carl of Yukon, Sharra Campbell Williams and husband David of Norman, and Shala Campbell of Yukon; and six grandchildren, Josiah, Abbey and Bethany Mikesh of Yukon, and Gage, Ashlyn and Emery Williams of Norman.

He is also survived by his brother, Mike Campbell and wife Jean, and his nephew Scott Campbell, all of Clinton.

The family has suggested those wishing to give memorial donations do so to Rocky Mountain Conservancy at rmconservancy.org/honor-memorial-gifts.