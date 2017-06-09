Funeral services for G. Jeanette Atha, 59, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Clinton.

She died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in her Clinton home.

Gina Jeanette Atha was born Jan. 19, 1958, to J.W. Small and Ruth Ann (Vore) Small in Alva. Jeanette, as her family and friends called her, was raised in Dacoma where she began her schooling. Dacoma later consolidated with Carmen, and in 1976 she graduated from Carmen-Dacoma High School.

She continued her education at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, later transfering to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. She graduated from SWOSU with a degree in recreational leadership.

On Aug. 16, 1980, she married Fred Atha in Dacoma. The couple moved to Pond Creek, where she was employed at the Oklahoma State Department of Health. She then transferred to western Oklahoma, where she worked for the health department until 1991. She later took a position with the Oklahoma Department of Education and retired in 2014.

Atha was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was very active in the church choir. She was a member of P.E.O. and a past member of the AMBUCS Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a daughter, Jenisa Atha of Oklahoma City; a son, Jared Atha and wife, Alison, of Canute; two sisters, Jennie Small of Woodward and Lisa Boler and husband, Mark, of Enid; and a brother, Preston Small of Dacoma.

She is also survived by two grandchildren, Katherine Atha and James Atha, both of Canute; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family members.

The family has suggested that those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to metavivor.org.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Rick Robart. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.