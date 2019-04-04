Funeral services will be held for Jean Simpson, 90, of Arapaho at 1 p.m. Friday in the First Christian Church.

She died Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Corn Heritage Village in Weatherford.

Jean C. Simpson was born April 2, 1928, to Troy and Pearl (Steward) Barrick in Butler. She was raised in the Butler and Arapaho areas and graduated from Butler High School in 1946.

On Jan. 10, 1948, she married Chester Lee Simpson in Wheeler, Texas. They made their first home in Arapaho and later moved to the family farm west of Arapaho, where they raised their family.

Simpson had been a homemaker most of her life, in addition to farming and ranching.

She was a member of the Arapaho Methodist Church for many years and later attended First Christian Church in Clinton. She was a member of the Sunny Side Club more than 50 years, and enjoyed sewing, gardening, singing and whistling.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a daughter, Gail Taylor; a brother, Laverne Barrick; and a sister, Peggy Daugherty.

Survivors include two daughters, Connie Hankins and husband Marvin of Weatherford and Jennifer Sanders and husband David of Mustang; a son, Gary Simpson and wife Diana of Eagle River, Alaska; two sisters, Maxine Orr of Stockton, Calif., and Marlen Orr of Sherdan, Wyo.; two brothers, Steward Barrick of Clinton and Bill Barrick and wife Sheila of Arapaho; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Daugherty and wife Delores of Arapaho.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Randy Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colo., Leslie Taylor of Ada, Jason Smith and wife Michele of San Jose, Calif., Jamie Farley and husband John of Oklahoma City, Keri Sanders of Owasso, Brad Sanders and wife Julie of Yukon, Brian Hankins and wife Amy of Weatherford, Kyle Hankins of Clinton, Megan Hankins and Reylee Hankins, both of Weatherford; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Daniel Mosburg and Sandy Shepherd. Burial will conclude at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

