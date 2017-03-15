Funeral services will be held for Jean Marie Lehr, 82, at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Billings Funeral Home Chapel in Woodward.

She died Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Lehr was born March 15, 1934, to Dwight V. and Emma J. Friend in Conrad, Mont.

She married Clarence E. Lehr April 28, 1958. The couple settled in Clinton in 1968.

Lehr worked at Clinton Regional Hospital as an LPN in the obstetrics department.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; one son, Leroy; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy.

Survivors include three children, Greg Lehr and wife, Gina, Albert Lehr and wife, Bonnie, and Carol Harrell and husband, Mark; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Remembrances may be shared online at billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com.

The service will be officiated by Reverend Scott Ware. Burial will follow at Mooreland Cemetery.

