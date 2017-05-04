Funeral services for Jealden Carr, 81, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the First Baptist Church.

She died Saturday, April 1, 2017, in the Ware Assisted Living Center in Amarillo, Texas.

Jealden (Sanders) Carr was born Jan. 10, 1936, to Odie Sanders and Johnnie D. (Johnson) Sanders in Longview, Texas. She was raised in Longview, where she graduated from Freedonia School.

She moved to Oklahoma and married Herbert “Hap” Carr Nov. 29, 1955, in El Reno. They made their home in Clinton, where she worked as a certified nurse’s aide for the Clinton Veterans Center for more than 35 years. Carr also helped many Clinton families by working in home health care.

Carr became an ordained minister and served as pastor of the True Gospel Tabernacle Church for several years. When her health began to fail she moved to Amarillo, to be close to her children.

She was a member of the True Gospel Christ Holy Sanctified Church. She loved being outdoors gardening and working with her flowers, and Friday night Red Tornado football.

Carr was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Helen Hunt and Dot Richie; and a step-brother, Willie Odie Sanders.

Survivors include three daughters, Ethel Jean Jones, Joy Renee Cobbins, both of Amarillo, and Norma Gale Mallory of Arlington, Texas; four sons, Richard Allen Carr and wife, Rose, of Tulsa, Mal Ray Carr and wife, Edith, Herbert Charles Carr and wife, Maria, and Adrian Dewayne Carr and wife, Tyra, all of Amarillo; two sisters, Opal Fisher of El Reno and Pauline Johnson of Longview, Texas; and a brother, Billy Paul Sanders of Longview.

She is also survived by 28 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members.

The family will greet guests and host a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Friday at True Gospel Tabernacle Church on Glenn Smith Road.

The service will be officiated by Elijah B. Demerson. The message will be delivered by her son, Mal Ray Carr. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.