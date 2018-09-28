Funeral services for Clinton business woman Janet Phillips, 80, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Janet Earlene Phillips was born Sept. 5, 1938, to Jess Dunlap and Alta Elizabeth (Young) Dunlap in Berlin. She was raised in Berlin and graduated from Sayre High School in 1956.

On Jan. 29, 1957, she married TL Phillips in Sayre. They made their home in Clinton, where she was employed at the Kellwood Factory before owning and operating Phillips Upholstery Shop in 1977. She was active in the business until her retirement in 2009.

She loved sewing, gardening, canning and baking, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Phillips was preceded in death by her parents; 11 brothers and sisters; a son-in-law, Trenton Williams; and an infant granddaughter, Karie Phillips.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; three daughters, Bridget Hall and husband Larry and Jeannie Williams, all of Clinton, and Julie Wilborn and Wes Green of Blair; a son, Timothy Phillips of Clinton; and two sisters, Dorothy McLean of Chandler and Georgie Adams of Oklahoma City.

She is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica Purser and husband Vaughn, Cassie Ackerman and husband Chris, Amy Fields and husband Shawn of Clinton, Robert Hall and wife Shelia Hall of Oklahoma City, Tyler Hall and wife Elizabeth of Oklahoma City, Lauren McGee of Blair, Anthony Wilborn of Clinton, and Whitney Green and Chance Green of Blair; and great-grandchildren, Isabella Fields, Emma Wheeler, Carly Purser, Trenton Fields, Logan Purser, Colton Ackerman, Braelyn McGee Kelly Jaques, Amber Hall, Diamond Hall, Destiny Hall and Daryl Hall.

The service will be officiated by Jack McClain and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

