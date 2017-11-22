Funeral services for Janet Beers, 76, of Putnam will be held at 11 a.m. today in the Fay Auditorium in Fay.

She died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Clinton.

Janet Yvonne (Baldwin) Beers was born Oct. 26, 1941, to Fay and Ethel (Humphey) Baldwin on Baldwin Hill near Fay. She was raised in Fay and graduated from Fay High School in 1959.

On May 15, 1959, she married J.W. Beers in Watonga. The couple settled in Putnam, where she was a homemaker.

Beers enjoyed flowers, cooking, shopping, crafts, playing cards and puzzles, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Home Betterment Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Carmaleta Taylor; one infant brother, Gordon Gayle Baldwin; and one great-granddaughter, Jaysea Beers.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; three daughters, Renda Nappier and husband Jerry of Putnam, Marsha Cusack and husband Shawn of Ames, and Robin Justice and David Feaster of Chester; three sons, Mike Beers and wife Joanna, Kavin Beers and Curtis Beers, all of Putnam; and two brothers, Arlen Baldwin and Leon Baldwin, both of Fay.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Fay Community Fund or Fairview Cemetery Fund in Putnam.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Dennis Adair. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Putnam under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

