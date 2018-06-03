Jana Scott

Funeral services for Jana Lou Scott, 80, of Weatherford were held at 2 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church.

She died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kan.

Scott was born May 7, 1937, in Fay to Henry C. and Carrie E. (Adams) Scott. She graduated from Fay High School in 1955. She later attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in teaching. She went on to earn a doctorate degree in education from Oklahoma State University in 1972.

She taught school in Thomas and Lawton before joining the faculty at SWOSU. She taught there for 33 years, including 16 years as department chair in elementary and special education. She was a dedicated educator and received many professional awards, including Outstanding Young Educator, Teacher of the Year and national teacher awards. She loved being a faculty adviser and helping students.

Scott became a committed Christian at an early age and was actively involved in her church wherever she lived, holding many offices over the years.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, UMW Guild, Delta Kappa Gamma, Kappa Kappa Iota and Retired Educators. She also served as president of the Heartland Museum Board before becoming ill.

Scott was known as a caregiver to her family, as well as to many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Rayburn, George and Henry Allen (Buddy); and two infant siblings.

Survivors include three nieces, Sandra Preston and husband Steve of Manhattan, Kan., Tammy Miller and husband Rick of Topeka, Kan., and Cheryl Lasselle of Racine, Wis.; great-nieces and -nephews, Alex Lasselle and daughter Sophia, Laura (Preston) Cash and husband Blaine, and son Benaiah, Daniel Preston and wife Ashley, and Abby, Amanda and Braedan Miller; numerous cousins; many neighbors and friends; the Neonate Sunday School Class; and the board and volunteers of Heartland of America Museum.

Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Weatherford or Fay, or to the Heartland of America Museum in Weatherford.

The service was officiated by Rev. Lynn Brack. Burial followed at Mount Hope Cemetery in Fay.

