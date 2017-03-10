James Dozier

Funeral services for James Robert Dozier, 84, of Weatherford, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.

He died Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Dozier was born Sept. 8, 1933, to James and Emma (Ford) Dozier. He was raised on the family farm east of Clinton and attended Red Rock Rural School as a child. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1951. After graduation, he attended both Oklahoma A&M and Southwestern State College.

He served in the U.S. Army before returning to Clinton to farm with his father. He married Betty Lou Smith on May 4, 1958, and they made their home northwest of Weatherford.

Dozier served on the board of directors for the Farmer’s Co-op of Weatherford, Custer County Cattleman’s Association and the Custer County Farm Bureau.

He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Weatherford, served on the church building committee, taught various Sunday school classes and served as a deacon for45 years.

He enjoyed farming and making things in his shop. He also loved to travel to Midwest City to watch his grandsons’ activities and to watch sporting events coached by his son.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Edna, Eva and Juanita.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Jeff Dozier and wife, Lea Ann, of Weatherford and Wayne Dozier and wife, Grace, of Choctaw; two grandchildren, Keyton James and John Braxton; four step-grandchildren, Dan Meier and Lea, Sharee Reed and Brandon, Ryan Noyce, Taylor Brummett and Colten; and seven step-great-grandchildren, Hayden and Daniel Meier; Alexia and Ayden James Reed; Xailey, Everett James and Spencer Brummett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Weatherford.

The family will receive friends at Lockstone Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

The services will be officiated by Pastor Earl Stephenson. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

