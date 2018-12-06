James Donald Reeder Sr. was born May 26, 1932 in Clinton, Oklahoma to Lena Ruth (Pruitt) and Edward Foster Reeder.

He passed away June 09, 2018 at Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 86 years and 14 days.

Donnie grew up in the Burns Flat community where he graduated from high school in 1950. He attended the University of Oklahoma on a baseball scholarship and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the ROTC. After he graduated with a degree in education in 1954 he enlisted in the United States Army.

He was married to Judy Ann Brown on February 28, 1957 and he was immediately ordered to Korea. After 16 months in Korea he was assigned to primary flight training in San Marcos, Texas. He served two tours in Vietnam flying helicopters where he received the Bronze Star.

He later flew fixed winged aircraft until his retirement in August of 1974 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He returned to western Oklahoma where he farmed and ranched in the Burns Flat community.

He was married to the love of his life, Laura Ann Allison on November 3, 2012 in Norman, Oklahoma and they continued to live in Norman to make their home. Donnie loved flying and playing the steel guitar.

He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Norman, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by parents.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, 2 daughters, Teri Branson and husband, Todd of Edmond, OK, Sheri Mendenhall and husband, Mike of Edmond, OK, 1 son, Jimmy Reeder and wife, Cathy of Foss, Oklahoma, 1 sister, Janice Newman and husband, Luther, Clinton, OK and 8 grandchildren; Tyler Branson and wife, Jamie, Tara Branson, Alyssa Mendenhall and fiance Swade Dungan, Alysson and Trevor Mendenhall, Chyann, Jara, and Madison Reeder, Laura’s Children, Robert Allison, Cyril, OK, Gina Vidmar and husband Jim, and their son, Josh Bruehl and his wife, Anna and their children, Morrison, Hendrix, and Paris as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 10:00 AM at the Whinery Chapel. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service.

Condolences may be made online at whineryfs.com

