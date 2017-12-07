Funeral services were held for James Callins, 76, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Mangum.

He died Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Callins was born June 4, 1941, to Jesse Sr. and Ruby (Washington) Callins in Mangum. He attended Booker T. Washington School and graduated from Mangum High School in 1959.

In August 1959 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following a tour of duty in Korea, Callins was stationed at Fort Sill. He was honorably discharged in 1962.

While still in the service, he met and married Jeanette Thomas.

Following his discharge from the Army the couple lived in Lawton. In August 1964 he began working at the Republic Gypsum, where he remained for four years.

In 1968 Callins began working for the Oklahoma Highway Department, which later became known as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. He worked for ODOT for 36 years and retired in 2003. He later returned and worked there an additional four years.

Callins married Annie Scarlett in 1992 and the couple settled in Mangum.

James had accepted the call to the ministry in 1970 and was ordained in July 1971. At first he served as interim pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and then in 1972 was called to his first pastorate at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Texola.

In 1978 he became pastor at St. John’s Baptist Church in Mangum, and in 1989 became pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Hobart.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church united with St. Emmanuel Baptist Church in 1998 and formed Emmanuel Calvary. Callins stepped down and within the year was called as pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Quanah, Texas, where he remained until April 2016.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kimberly Michelle; four brothers, Newton, Jesse Jr., John and Samuel; and his grandparents.

Survivors include his wife; six daughters, Brenda, Bobbi and husband, James, Teresa, Mary, Lillian and Rhonda; five sons, Rusty, Michael, Leon Jr., Stacy and Todd; his spiritual son and grandson, James and wife, Umo, and Zaria and Zane; a brother, Charles and wife, Sandra; 25 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Interment followed the service at Riverside Cemetery in Mangum.