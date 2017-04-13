James “Beauty” Williams

Funeral services for James C. Williams, 67, formerly of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Northside Christian Center, 844 East 46th St. North, Tulsa.

He died Sunday, April 9, 2017, surrounded by his family in Tulsa.

He was born in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School where he participated in several sports. It was during this time that he acquired his nickname “Beauty.”

Beauty’s athleticism included being an all-star Clinton Red Tornado in the late ’60s. This afforded him the opportunity to study and play football for Oklahoma State University and Cameron University. He went on to play professional football with the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets, as well as the Oklahoma City Wranglers, semi-professional football team.

He married Debra A. James Dec. 29, 1973. He retired from Goodyear Lawton Tire and Rubber Company in 2015.

He is preceded in death by his parents A.Y. and Corine (Wood) Williams; his son, Garyeon Ford; two sisters, Joyce Leonard and Brenda Lee Williams; and two brothers, Melton Williams and Mose Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Debra, of the home; two daughters, Tiffany and Angela, of the home; a son, Leron Williams and wife, Melonie, Lawton; two grandchildren, Aaron Williams and Aleigha Williams, Lawton; three brothers, A.Y. Williams Jr., Louisiana, Andy Williams, Clinton, Teddy Hogan and wife, Fatima, Oklahoma City; seven sisters, Mozela Richardson, Clinton, Mary Coleman and husband, Edward, Wichita, Kan., Susanna Williams, Houston, Texas, Martha Parker and husband, Larry, Dorothea Jean Brown and husband, Sherman Sr., Luzella Williams, all of Clinton, C. Elaine Williams, Oklahoma City; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Floral Haven Funeral Home, 6500 South 129th East Ave., Broken Arrow.