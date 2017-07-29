Jackie Magers

A private memorial service will be held for Jackie E. Magers 76, of Corn.

He died Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Corn Heritage Village.

Magers was born June 9, 1941, to Mack Earl and Gracie Mildred (Faulkner) Magers in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1960.

He married Ruthie Barker at Broadway Heights Church in Clinton.

Magers worked as a gunsmith with Shamburg’s Sporting Goods his entire work life.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and anything to do with the outdoors. He also enjoyed country and western dancing, even in his final days.

Magers is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his daughter, Dondi Cobb of Corn; his son, Troy Magers and wife, Kristi, of Earlsboro; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He is also survived by two sisters, Katherine Bruce of Yukon and Madeline Davis of Iowa Park, Texas; and one brother, Steve C. Magers and wife, Linda, of Henrietta, Texas.

