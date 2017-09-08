Funeral services were held for Jack McKennon, 74, of Sayre at 2 p.m. Monday at Trinity Fellowship Church.

He died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Sayre.

Jackie Ray “Jack” McKennon was born July 31, 1943, to Mary Edith and Jack Dennis McKennon in Sayre, where he grew up.

After graduation he attended college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. He later worked for Kellwood Manufacturing in Clinton, where he also met and married Paula Teurman.

After a short time spent working in the textile industry in Memphis, Tenn., he moved to Oklahoma City and worked as a sprinkler fitter for Cosgrove Fire Suppression which later became Smith Fire Suppression. He became a foreman and worked in the trade as a journeyman pipefitter for 26 years.

He retired from the industry and moved his family back to Sayre, where he eventually became city manager. He was instrumental in bringing several new businesses to the town, including the CCA Prison Facility and the Flying J Truck stop.

McKennon was an avid sports follower, and never missed a game his children played in during their high school years.

On Nov. 15, 1997, he married Stella Ross in Sayre, where they established their home.

After retiring as city manager, McKennon owned backhoe and taxi services for several years. He was known to give rides at no charge to individuals who were down on their luck, and once hauled a couple and their belongings all the way to Arizona because they had fallen on hard times.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Stella, of the home; two children, Shana McKennon of Sayre and Jack Todd McKennon of Liberty, Mo.; two step-children, Lonnie Heine of Sayre and Katina Nichols of Willow; five grandchildren, Daniel McKennon, Drake McKennon, Jonah McKennon, Samuel McKennon and John McKennon; four step-grandchildren, Madison Nichols, Qwentin Nichols, Britany Heine and Brandon Heine; a special cousin, Wanda Crosby of Sayre; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The service was officiated by Todd McKennon and assisted by Andy Taylor and Daryle Perry. Burial was at Delhi Cemetery.