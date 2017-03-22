Jack Madison

Graveside services will be held for Jack D. Madison, 87, of Clinton at 10 a.m. Friday at Union Hatchett Cemetery north of Bessie.

He died Sunday, March 19, 2017, at home.

Madison was born Jan. 4, 1930, to L.T. Madison and Fronia (Stotts) Madison in Marlow. The family moved to Clinton in 1937, where Jack became an Eagle Scout.

After graduating from Clinton High School in 1947 he attended Oklahoma Baptist University for one year before transferring to Southwestern State University.

In 1950 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years. The same year he married Betty Riber.

Madison operated Madison’s Garage until his retirement in 1988.

He had many hobbies, including go-kart racing, trap shooting, golf, traveling and making stained glass. In 1964 he was named Oklahoma State Handicap Champion in trap shooting.

He is survived by his wife; his son, Steve; a daughter-in-law, Peggy; and a step-sister, Judy Raulston.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Kenneth Schuelein. Burial will follow under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

