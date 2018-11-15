Jack Bennett

Funeral services will be held for Jack Steven Bennett, 71, at 10 a.m. today at Foundation Church of Sapulpa.

He died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Sand Springs.

Bennett was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Clinton to J.W. Bennett and Lola (Kerns) Cabeen. After his father’s death he was raised by his step-father, Charlie Cabeen.

He attended Gwinn High School in Gwinn Mich.

On Aug. 19, 1966, he married Linda Riddle at Country Estates Baptist Church in Midwest City.

Bennett was with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for more than 40 years and retired with the rank of Captain in 2006.

He was a member of several organizations that included the Masons, Kiwanis Club, and Eastern Star. He enjoyed playing dominos and being with his family.

Bennett was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Jack Steven Bennett II.

Survivors include his wife; a son, Chris Bennett and wife Susan; six grandchildren, Nicole Bennett, Sarah Bennett, John Bennett and family, Matthew Bennett and family, Amanda Bennett and Cody Bennett; three great-grandchildren, Ali Lachel Bennett, Noah James Bennett and Jackson Levi Bennett; a brother, Randy Cabeen; and numerous other family members.

The family has suggested that those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Bennett’s name may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Jet.

