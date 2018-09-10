Funeral services for former American Legion Commander Irvin Eddy, 76, of Custer City and formerly of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2018, in his Custer City home.

Irvin Dale Eddy was born Nov. 14, 1941, to Charles Carson and Pearl (Embrey) Eddy in Clinton. He was raised and attended school in Clinton.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army Nov. 14, 1958, and served in the Korea and Vietnam wars before being honorably discharged Dec. 30, 1965.

Eddy married Sharon Davis Feb. 8, 1961, in Tacoma, Wash.

After his military career he returned to Clinton, where he worked for Mayflower Trucking, and he later worked for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

In 1975 he moved his family to Turpin, where he was employed with at the Panhandle Feed Lot. He returned to Clinton in 1979, and in 1986 was transferred to Tulsa, where he became Superintendent of the Highway Department until 1995. He then returned to Custer County, where he worked at the Custer County yard until he retired in 2002.

Eddy had been a longtime member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a member of American Legion Post 41, where he served as commander, and was a local and state level commander for the Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed spending time with his family and taking care of his cows.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lloyd Eddy and Alvin Duane Eddy; two sons, Richard Wayne Eddy and William Brian Eddy; and a granddaughter, Micah Janae Eddy.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Kathy Valentine and husband Forrest; a son, Michael Eddy and wife Shelia; and a brother, Bobby Eddy, all of Clinton.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Lonnie Webb. Burial will conclude with military honors at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

