Graveside services for Irene Todd, 94, of Lawton, will be at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton.

She died Sunday, Aug. 27 in Marlow.

She was born July 8, 1923, in Morrilton, Ark., to Louis E. and Dora Mae (Kelso) Moore. She married Joseph J. Todd Nov. 29, 1940, in Muskogee. He died in 1996.

Mrs. Todd was a volunteer at Clinton Regional Hospital and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Eddie Todd and his wife, Linda; grandson, Joey Todd; great granddaughter, Tiffany Friedl; and twin sister, Orene Love.

Survivors include three children and their spouses, Tommy and Charlene Todd and Bobby and Anita Todd, all of Lawton and Robin and Max Murphy, Coweta; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Troy and Misti Todd, Traci and Matt Smith and Casey and Kristen Todd, all of Lawton, Terrie and John Castle, Coweta, Christy Barrientes, Orlando, Fla., Amy Murphy, Tulsa, and J.M. Murphy, Coweta and 14 great grandchildren.

Rev. Matt Kelly, pastor of Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton will officiate the services.