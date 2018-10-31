Funeral services will be held for Irene Chatman, 92, of Clinton at 1 p.m. Friday in the Bethany Baptist Church.

She died Saturday, Oct.27, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Irene Elizabeth (Woods) Chatman was born Dec. 25, 1925, to Johnny and Mary (Evans) Woods in Gay Hill, Washington County, Texas. She was raised and attended school in Texas.

On Feb. 17, 1947, she married Leroy Chapman in Vernon, Texas, and the couple made their home in Clinton.

Chatman had worked in food service at the Hub Drive-In, Pop Hicks Restaurant, and at Clinton Veterans Center for several years.

She was a longtime and faithful member of the Christ Holy Sanctified Church where she also served as secretary and treasurer. She enjoyed collecting and going to garage sales.

Chatman was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Lawrence Chatman and Alvin Chatman; two sisters, Vanilla Jackson and Corine Williams; a brother-in-law, A.Y. Williams; two brothers, Archie Jackson and Amos Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Rose Johnson.

Survivors include two daughters, Doris Narcisses of Midwest City and Edna Chatman of Oklahoma City; six sons, Leroy Chatman Jr. of Norfolk, Va., Robert Chatman and wife LaQuita of Oklahoma City, Wilbur Chatman and wife Verneda of Norfolk, Va., Gary Chatman and wife Rita of Newport News, Va., Larry Chatman and wife Erma of Oklahoma City, and Clifford Chatman and wife Gladys of Oklahoma City; and a sister, Verdel Barker of Clinton.

Chatman is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; the Evans Family of Houston, Texas; and her best friend, Phyllis Gibson-Caukins of Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Ricky Jackson and Rev. Leonard Jackson. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee funeral Home.

