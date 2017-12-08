Ida Lee Kinney was born September 21, 1928 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Hubert and Opal (Duree) Fix. Ida Lee Kinney died August 11, 2017 at Angelwood Assisted Living in Clinton, Oklahoma.

She was raised on a farm north of Elk City, Oklahoma, with her sisters and brothers. She attended Belle Vista School through the 7th grade, then Merritt School 8-12 and graduated in 1947. She played basketball and was active in school events while working weekends at McLellan and TG&Y. Her senior year she received All Around Girl and Citizenship Awards.

After graduation she worked for Southwestern Bell in Elk City. She was married to Cal Kinney on December 23, 1948 in Elk City. She transferred to Oklahoma City Southwestern Bell downtown office where they remained until 1954. They moved to Woodward and worked for one year at Southwestern Bell until the birth of Diana in 1955. They returned to Oklahoma City in 1957 for one year and then to Clinton in May 1958, after the birth of Rod in March. She made Clinton her home since 1958.

She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Mothers Club, Bridge Clubs, Junior Service League and Epsilon Sigma Alpha and was active in the First Christian Church, CWF, and Sunday school. She went to work for the Clinton Board of Education Office in May 1969. She worked for 21 years and retired in 1990.

Ida was preceded in death by her husband Cal, her parents, and sisters, Jean, Nora Agnus and Jolene. Brothers Eugene and Hubert Fix.

Ida is survived by daughter, Diana McClendon and husband, Mike. Son, Rod Kinney and wife Darla, all of Clinton, Oklahoma. Grandchildren, Richard Bruce and Louie McClendon of Gardner, Kansas, Kaitlyn Watkins and husband, Logan of Cashion, Oklahoma and Lane Kinney of Clinton, Oklahoma. Three great grandchildren of Gardner, Kansas, Brother, Herbert Fix and wife, Doris of Ponce Inlet, Florida. Sister in law, Donita Fix of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Special friend and caregiver, Rose Espinosa.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney and Willie Coop. Services will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at the First Christian Church of Clinton. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery at Elk City, Oklahoma under the direction of Kiesau Lee Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Angelwood Assisted Living.

