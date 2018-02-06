Hulda Nickel, beloved mother, wife, sister, and step-grandmother passed away at the age of 105 on May 13, 2018, in San Luis Obispo, California. She was born in 1912 in Nowata, Oklahoma, the oldest of nine children, to Cornelius and Anna Janzen.

She was predeceased by her first husband Arnold Huenergardt in 1972 and second husband, Henry Nickel in 1983; as well as brothers Allen, Marven, Gus, and Paul Janzen; sister, LaVerne Brooks; step-sons, Ardie and Herschel Nickel and step-daughter, Mildred Patton.

She is survived by her only child, Kathleen Eichler, and son-in-law John of San Luis Obispo, California; her devoted sisters Hilda Kayser and Ruth Jones, and brother Fred Janzen, all of Oklahoma; brother-in-law Bill Brooks of Albuquerque; sisters-in-law Amie Janzen and Vera Janzen of Oklahoma. She also leaves behind step-son Vernon Nickel (Norma) of Clinton and step-daughter-in-law Dianne Nickel of Canada, and their families.

In 1946 Hulda and Arnold established their home in Fresno, California following his discharge from the U.S. Army. After his death in 1972 Hulda continued to live in Fresno until 1974 when she married long-time family friend Henry Nickel of Clinton, Oklahoma. They were married in the First Mennonite Church in Clinton. Later on, Hulda and Henry were active members of the United Methodist Church in Clinton.

Mom enjoyed living in Clinton and being near her many siblings and their families as well as being part of the welcoming Nickel family. She loved each member of her large extended family and took every opportunity to be with them during reunions, life celebrations and family trips. Her daughter and son-in-law were privileged to have her near them in California during the last years of her remarkable life.

The family would like to thank the pastoral staff and Board of Deacons of the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo for the many visits, prayers and spiritual comfort they gave to our Mother during her last years.

Mom has been interred in Fresno, California. She had a strong faith in God that sustained her and served to inspire others. A celebration of her wonderful, long life will be held at a later date.

(Paid obituary)