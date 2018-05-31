Funeral services for Clinton businessman Howard Cabaniss, 58, will be held at 2 p.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Howard Lee Cabaniss was born May 21, 1960, in Clinton to Marvin Doyle and Frances (Bredy) Cabaniss. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1978.

On July 7, 1995, he married Susan Myers. He had been the owner and operator of the Clinton Bowling Alley for several years.

Cabaniss was an avid bowler and enjoyed cars and guns.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Winston.

Survivors include his wife; three sons, Jesse Cabaniss and wife Latisha of Clinton, Clifton Cabaniss of Clearfield, Utah, and Eric Hunter and wife Summer of Clinton; two daughters, Amanda Pacheco and husband Joe of Ada and Kasie Hunter of Clinton; two sisters, Bonnie Cabaniss and Sherry Bieberich and husband Steve, all of Clinton; two brothers, Willard Cabaniss and Marvin Cabaniss and wife Pat of Clinton; and nine grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Ross Foster. Burial will follow at the Cabaniss Family Cemetery north of Clinton under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.