A memorial service will be held for Honey Lister, 83, of Long Beach, Calif., and formerly of Clinton, at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bethany Baptist Church.

He died Monday, July 10, 2017, in Long Beach.

Lister was born April 20, 1934, to Robert Sr. and Carie Lister. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Excelsior High School in 1952.

He joined the U.S. Army and served as a light vehicle driver, receiving an honorary discharge in September of 1957.

He was married to Maye Francis Phillips Raymond.

Lister was known as a jokester and enjoyed making people laugh, and he also loved playing cards and dominoes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert Lister Jr. and Norman Lister Sr.; and three sisters, Bertha Evans, Leora Bell and Bernice Grayson.

Survivors include his son, Ronald Lister Sr. of Lomita, Calif.; a brother, Billy Joe Lister of Clinton; and three sisters, Myrtle Thompson, Jewel McBrayer of Clinton and Dot Hays of El Reno.

He is also survived by five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his companion, Lucille Brown of Long Beach; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.