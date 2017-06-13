Funeral services for Homer Wassana, 38, of Weatherford, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the First Christian Church in Clinton.

Wassana died Friday, June 9, 2017, following a vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 40 near Weatherford.

Homer Delos Wassana was born July 27, 1978, to Truman Wassana Sr. and Rose (Yellow Eagle) Wassana in Weatherford. He was raised in Weatherford and graduated from Weatherford High School in 1997. He continued his education at Haskell Indian University in Lawrence, Kan., and then returned to Weatherford.

Wassana was employed by the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, the Diamond Back Correctional Center, Lucky Star Casino, and Multi-County Youth Services.

His life companion was Julia Tartsah and they had made Weatherford their home.

Wassana was a member of the Native American Church. He was a proud member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, the Red Stone Drum Group, and Native Voices in Recovery. He enjoyed traveling, going to pow-wows and singing, family time, cooking and watching football.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Terry Wassana and Anthony “Wink” Bekinnie.

Survivors include his companion, Julia Tartsah; a daughter, Mercy Wassana, and two sons, Titus Wassana and Levi Hulett, all of Weatherford; two sisters, Elizabeth Ball of Omaha, Neb., and Lena Meat of Weatherford; and eight brothers, Reggie Wassana, Craig Wassana, T.C. Wassana Jr., all of Weatherford, Andy Wassana of Albuquerque, N.M., Timmy Wassana of Clinton, Leonard Stanley Natesway of Mustang, Jesse Martinez of Shawnee, and Thomas Martinez of California.

He is also survived by a special “Dad,” Jim “Ducky” Anquoe of El Reno; Aunt Beulah Penn of Clinton; Uncle John Leonard Yellow Eagle Jr. of Weatherford; and many Native American brothers, sisters and family and friends.

An all-night traditional wake service will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Cheyenne Arapaho Community Building in Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Gerald Panana, Rev. Sophia Big Goose and Rev. Rudolph Tartsah Jr. Burial will conclude at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

