A memorial service will be held for Holland Sharp, 56, formerly of Clinton, at 7 p.m. today in the First Baptist Church of Clinton.

He died Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Sharp was born Feb. 13, 1962, in Amarillo, Texas, the son of Suzanne Sharp and the late Lloyd Sharp.

On Dec. 21, 1985, he married Annette Elaine Crawford (Sharp) from Ponca City.

He earned a history degree from Oklahoma State University in 1987.

Following college Sharp worked his way up to manager of Leslie’s Pool Supply store and worked there 10 years. He then trained to be an airplane mechanic and was hired by Gulfstream as a jet mechanic, where he learned to train others.

He then worked for FlightSafety International in Dallas, where people from all over the world would travel to attend classes he taught on repair and maintenance of Gulfstream jets. At one time, Sharp was the only person in the world certified to teach on all six models of Gulfstream jets.

In 2015 he moved to Hawaii, and in 2018 moved to Los Angeles, Calif.

Sharp loved traveling, snow skiing and scuba diving.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife and two sons, Holland Sharp II and Hunter, all of Los Angeles; his mother, of Butler; two brothers, Kelly and Billy, both of Fort Worth, Texas; and a sister, Christina of Elk City.

Sharp was cremated as per his request, and his ashes will be returned to his family.

The memorial service will be officiated by Chris Fields and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.