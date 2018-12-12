Graveside services will be held for Hi-Sei Birds Head, 30, of Denver, Colo., at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas.

She died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Aurora, Colo.

Birds Head was born Nov. 30, 1988, to George Coffey and Judy (Birds Head) in Denver. She had been disabled since birth and lived most of her life with her grandmother, Virginia All Runner.

She loved animals, movies, playing cards, collecting stuffed animals and working at computers.

Birds Head was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Survivors include a brother, Chuntay Hermanyhorses of Denver, Colo.

She was brought back to Oklahoma to be buried next to her grandmother, Virginia All Runner.

A visitation service will be held at 7 p.m. this evening in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Gerald Panana and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

