Hester Smith

Funeral services for Hester Mae Smith, 94, former Clinton resident, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Bethany Baptist Church.

She died Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Landmark Nursing Home in Midwest City.

Hester Mae (Townsend) Smith was born July 16, 1924, to Willie and Martha (Kerr) Townsend in Caldwell, Texas. She was raised and attended school in Tunis, Texas, until she was 15 and then moved to Caldwell where she completed high school.

She married Jewel Lee Smith Feb. 1, 1942, in Caldwell and in 1945 they made their home in Clinton. She worked as a nurse’s aid at the Tuberculosis Sanitarium starting in 1956 and retired after 34 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1992 and she moved to Oklahoma City to be near her children.

She was a longtime and faithful member of the Christ Holy Sanctified Church in Clinton for more than 40 years. When she moved to Oklahoma City she became a member of the New Covenant Worship Center.

She enjoyed card games, crossword puzzles and loved to watch “Wheel of Fortune.”

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Arthur and Billy Joe; two grandsons, Kevin Lewis and DeWayne Smith.

She is survived by two daughters, Ruby Hawkins and Gladys Davenport and husband Frank, all of Midwest City; two sons, James Smith and wife Bonita of Dallas, Texas, and Dennis Smith and wife Margarita of Oklahoma City; daughter-in-law Janice Smith of California; a sister Thelma Otts of Houston, Texas; and a brother Ray Johnson of Yukon.

She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be officiated by Pastors Ron Williams and Billy Mucker. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.