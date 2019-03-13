A mass of Christian burial will be held for Hermina Klein, 94, of Custer County at 10 a.m. Thursday in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Klein died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Corn Heritage Village in Weatherford.

She was born June 1, 1924, to Otto and Anna (Schmalz) Huber in Independence, and was raised and attended school in the Independence and Custer City areas. She began farming at a young age on her family’s farm.

On Sept. 28, 1943, she married Clements Klein in Anthon, where the couple made their home. They lived for a short time in San Angelo, Texas, while Mr. Klein served in the military. When they returned to Oklahoma they settled on the Klein family farm where they each had their own tractor and worked side by side for many years.

Klein was a faithful member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and sewing, and often made clothes for children in Africa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Paul Huber.

Survivors include a daughter, Margaret Ann Landrum and husband Butch of Weatherford; and a sister, Frances Goe and husband Ben of Oklahoma City.

The family has suggested that those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.

A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

The service will be officiated by Father Thomas Pudota. Burial will follow at Anthon Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.