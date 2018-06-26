Herman “Sonny” Regier was born on August 6, 1937 on a farm just east of Cordell on Boggy Creek. He was the middle child born to Herman and Emma (Balzer) Regier with older sister Agnes Marie and younger sister Emma Jean. While living on Boggy Creek, he attended Flynn School east of Cordell, but later graduated from Cloud Chief in 1955 as his family had moved to a new home east of Cordell on Highway 152. At Cloud Chief, he enjoyed basketball and baseball with his classmates. He then attended Bethel College in Newton, kansas for a short time, but was called home to work on the farm when his father had a heart attack. Sonny was an active member of Herold Mennonite Church of Bessie, Oklahoma. He accepted Jesus as his savior when he was about 12 years old at Sichar tent revival and was later baptized by Reverend Richard Tschetter on May 8, 1960. Sonny married Linda Jo Hoffman in Clinton, Oklahoma on May 14, 1960 and established their home half a mile east of his parents’ farm. They welcomed three children: Kristin Lynn, Bradley Don, and Judson Sloan. Sonny worked as a farmer and cattle producer throughout his life and later incorporated the operation giving it the name SonLin Farms (Sonny & Linda). He also spent many years as an auctioneer working sales in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Kansas.

Herman passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on June 22, 2018. He is survived by his wife Linda of 58 years; daughter Kristi Regier of rural Cordell; son Bradley Regier of rural Cordell; son Jud and wife Cara of rural Corn; grandchildren Britain Regier, Scout Regier, and Autumn Regier; close family friend Valerie Fariss; brother-in-law A.G. Wood; sister-in-law Nita Ford Clark; nieces and nephews Anne Wampler, Jennifer Goldsworthy and husband Jim, Scott Wood and wife Deborah, Janet Wood, Matthew Ford and wife Kenna, and Lissy Cabaniss and husband Jeremy.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Herman and Emma; father and mother-in-law Don and Juanita Hoffman, sisters Agnes Regier and Jeannie Wood; brother-in-law Doug Ford; nephew Mark Ford.

