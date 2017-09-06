Memorial services for Landon Henry “Hank” Dye, 87, of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Clinton Cemetery.

He died Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Dye was born Aug. 20, 1929, to Leonard and Mollie (Barner) Dye in Pontiac, Mo., where he was raised.

On April 29, 1949, he married Dorothy Walker in Hutchinson, Kan.

Dye joined the military during the Korean War, and then in 1952 moved to Clinton where he opened and operated Dye Insurance Agency until his retirement.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, the outdoors, and all his grandkids.

Dye was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Brenda Lee Hays.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; one brother, Gorman Dye of Walnut Creek, Calif.; and four grandchildren, Aaron Hays, Courtney Hays, Landon Hays and wife, Shelley, and Celeste Rideout.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

