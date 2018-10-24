Helen Weese

Funeral services were held Tuesday for Helen Rae Weese, 95, of Cordell at the Church of the Nazarene in Shattuck.

Weese died Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

She was born May 30, 1923, to Clay and Martha (McClain) Cocannouer in Watonga. She attended school at Watonga and later earned her GED.

During World War II she moved to Seattle, Wash., where she worked at Boeing for three years placing decals on B-29 airplane instrument panels.

She then attended nursing school at Frank Phillips College and earned her LPN certificate.

On Aug. 17, 1947, she married Buford (Pete) Weese Sr. in El Reno.

Weese made homes in Oklahoma City, Meta, Mo., Chillicothe, Texas, Shattuck, and finally Cordell.

She worked as an LPN throughout her life and retired from Newman Memorial Hospital in Shattuck. She had also worked at the Shattuck Convalescent Center and Grave Living Center in Woodward.

Weese was a member of the Nursing Association. She enjoyed cooking and traveling and loved her family. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and attended the Clinton Nazarene Church, where she was a board member and taught Sunday school.

Weese was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Clay Cocannouer Jr., Bill Cocannouer, Guy Cocannouer and Albert Cocannouer; her husband; and a daughter-in-law, Claudia Weese.

Survivors include two sons, Buford Weese Jr. of Roseburg, Ore., and Geary Weese and wife Jody of Cordell; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of loved ones and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Cordell Christian Home in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Weese is interred at Shattuck Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net.