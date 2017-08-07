Memorial services for Helen LaRue Johnson, 89, of Smithville, Mo., and formerly of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at St. Luke Hospice House in Kansas City, Mo.

Johnson was born Jan. 2, 1928, to Luther and Lillie (Harrell) in Oklahoma City, where she was raised. She made her homes in Oklahoma City and Clinton, and in 2000 moved to Missouri to be close to family.

She was married to Bob Johnson, who preceded her in death in 2002.

Johnson had been a cosmetologist for several years in the Oklahoma City area. She enjoyed cooking and doing things for her family, and was an avid reader.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Loving; a son, Mike Johnson; her parents; a granddaughter, Kimberly LaRue Johnson; two sisters; and a brother.

Survivors include a son, James Johnson of California; a son-in-law, Walter Loving of Smithville, Mo.; 41 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Vann Leonard. Burial will conclude at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

