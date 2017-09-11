Helen Bell

Helen Mary (Greis) Bell, who resided in Charleston, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017, at her home. She was born March 10, 1923, in Casselton, North Dakota to the late J.P. Greis and Mary (Froelich) Greis. She was 94 years old. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse E. Bell, who passed away on August 4, 1975, and was buried in the family plot at Retrop Cemetery near Elk City, Oklahoma; also two sisters and four brothers.

Helen married Jesse E. Bell in Petersburg, Virginia on May 1, 1943. They resided in Childress and Pampa, Texas and in western Oklahoma during their married life. After retiring, Helen spent some of her time in traveling and volunteer work. She spent 17 years at Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City, Oklahoma, where she served as president and secretary for the service volunteers and also spent several years at Help, Inc. She was always active in women’s groups and served on many boards at First Christian Church. Helen was now a member of First United Methodist Church in Charleston.

Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 10th, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. Burial of cremains will be at Retrop Cemetery near Elk City, Oklahoma at a later date. Services are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.

She is survived by one daughter, Jeri Lemons of Charleston; two sons, Jim Bell and wife Carrie of Nampa, Idaho and Kenny Bell and wife Kathy of Grandbury, Texas; two sisters, Eleanor Stedman of Ozark and Catherine Brown of Longmont, Colorado; (9) grandchildren, (19) great-grandchildren, and (12) great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

To pay an online tribute, please visit brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

