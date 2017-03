Harvey Cavasos, 88 of Kansas City, KS passed away February 27, 2017. He was born in Leedey, OK to Lawrence and Addie Cavasos who preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter and granddaughter.

Survivors are 2 sons; 2 daughters; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren with one on the way.

His cremains will be buried at Maple Hill Cemetery, Kansas City, KS, Kansas City Funeral Directors 913-262-6310.

