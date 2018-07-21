Gregory Sawatzky

Funeral services for Gregory Scot Sawatzky, 55, of Clinton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church in Bessie.

He died Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

He was born Sept. 5, 1962, in Denver, Colo., to Weldon and Joyce (Reeg) Sawatzky. He grew up and attended school in Clinton and graduated in 1981.

After high school he worked for Clinton Public Schools, he did carpentry work and then worked at the Clinton Veterans Center for more than 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Otto and Marie Sawatzky and Pastor Orville and Martha Reeg.

Survivors include his parents; a brother, Alan Sawatzky and wife Cathy of League City, Texas; a sister, Sharon Vanallen and husband Craig of Sharon Springs, Kan.; two nieces, Tina Sawatzky and Allison Sawatzky of League City, Texas; two nephews, Trey Vanallen and Joshua Vanallen of Sharon Springs; as well as numerous nieces, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Interment will follow at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church.