Gregory Pool

Funeral services for Gregory Bruce Pool, 60, of Clinton have been set for 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Pool was born Aug. 15, 1957, in Laramie, Wyo, to A.W. and Mary Ruth (Steele) Pool. He was raised at Texhoma and Stratford, Texas, and graduated from Stratford High School in 1975.

After high school he moved to Clinton in 1978 and worked for the family business, A.W. Pool, Inc., for 41 years.

Pool was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He loved to grill out, watch football, go to stock shows, and he especially loved spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Christy Lynn Pool.

Survivors include four sons, Jeremy Pool, Caleb Pool, Ethan Pool and wife Yolanda, all of Clinton, and Bradley Pool and wife Shyanne of Odessa, Texas; his mother, Mary Ruth Pool of Clinton; two brothers, Keith Pool and wife Nancy and Winston Pool and wife Marie, all of Clinton; and three grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Father Tim Pudota officiating and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow the next day at Texhoma Cemetery in Texhoma.

