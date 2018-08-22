Gordon Stephens

Chapel services will be held for Gordon Bruce Stephens, 58, former Cordell resident, at 2 p.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in his Whitney, Texas, home.

Gordon Bruce Stephens was born May 19, 1960, to Robert Leo Stephens and Eunice (Hines) Stephens in Thomas. He was raised and attended school in Custer City and Cordell.

He spent several years working in the oilfield as a roughneck, and had been a cross country trucker for the past 30 years.

He was a member of the Baptist Church and enjoyed the outdoors, barbequing for his family and friends, fishing, watching movies and playing rock and roll music.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Roger Keith Stephens.

He is survived by his partner Desiree Wilson and her son, Brandon Wilson, both of Whitney, Texas; a daughter, Chelsey Marie Stephens of New York; a son, Beau M. Blue Stephens of Santa Fe, N.M.; his mother, of Edmond; a sister, Diane Stephens Peoples and husband John of Edmond; a brother, William Robert Stephens and wife Jolene of Custer City; a nephew, Robert Paul Stephens and wife Cheryl and their children, Colton and Alora, all of Elk City; and a niece, Rani Peoples of Edmond.

The service will be officiated by family and friends. Burial will follow at Strickland Cemetery near Cordell under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

