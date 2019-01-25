Chapel services for Goldie Pettle, 99, longtime Clinton educator, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Goldie Vinita Pettle was born July 4, 1918, to Ernest and Christina (Stehr) Klump on the family farm one mile west of Bessie. She was raised in Bessie and graduated from Bessie High School in 1936. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Southwestern Institute of Technology in 1941 and a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1956.

On Oct. 24, 1941, she married Cecil Pettle.

Pettle began her teaching career in a one room country school in Washita County, teaching all grades. She also taught at the Guy School from 1939 until 1941, at the Concord School from 1941 until 1943, and she then taught elementary school in Cordell for three years.

In 1947 she and her husband moved to Clinton, where she taught at Nance School. By the time she retired Pettle had been teaching school for 42 years, 35 of them in Clinton.

In 1979 she was selected as Clinton Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

Pettle enjoyed traveling with her husband and the couple went on seven cruises together. She enjoyed collecting oriental treasures from her many travels.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Les Amies Bridge Club and the Oklahoma Educators Association.

Pettle was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, June Duerksen and husband John, and Leoda Mueller and husband Ferd; and two nephews, Tom Mueller and Nelson Mueller.

Survivors include two nieces, Kay Fry and husband Walter of Kiowa, Kan., and Arleene Kreier of Salina, Kan.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

