A Celebration of Life will be held for Glennis Wright, 80, at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mercer Adams Funeral Service, 3925 Asbury Ave., in Bethany.

Wright died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, after a short bout with cancer.

Glennis Gayle “Mickey” Green Wright was born Aug. 19, 1938, to Clyde and Callie Green in Clinton.

She held a master’s degree in education and taught high school English for 14 years in Texas, Oklahoma, and in Tehran, Iran, where she lived for almost two years in the 1970s.

Wright’s second career was in the florist business, where she spent 21 years as the educational director for American Floral Services, now Teleflora. After retiring, she wrote articles professionally for a floral industry magazine.

She had an insatiable desire to learn and was very artistic. Wright loved reading and writing, painting, crafting, sewing, and making jewelry.

Wright and her husband loved to travel and visited nearly all of the popular geographic locations around the world, and she had traveled around the world twice. In recent years she traveled with the Mustang Seniors Group, where she developed many good friendships.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Draven Wright; and a nephew, Myron Embree.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Glenn Wright; her son, Derek Wright and wife Keri; two grandchildren, Devan and Sydney Wright; a sister, Janis Anderson and husband Donnie; nieces and nephew; as well as a host of “traveling buddies.”

She is also survived by Beverly Botchlet and Joretta Warren, who helped her navigate the healthcare system during the last two months of her life.

The service will be conducted by Glenda Stansbury. Online condolences can be made at mercer-adams.com.

