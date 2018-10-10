Glenn Doss

A memorial service will be held for Glenn W. Doss, 79, at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Whinery Funeral Home Rose Chapel in Sayre.

He died Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at his home in the Wilson Community near Henryetta.

Doss was born July 30, 1939, in Shamrock, Texas, to Henry Basil and Billie (Copeland) Doss.

He married Marianne Paschke on July 3, 1966, in Indiana.

Doss was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Henry Basil (H.B.) Doss II; his grandparents, Zetta Louise “Nan” Copeland and Herbert “Daddy Herb” Copeland, and Henry Tanner and Ollie Doss; and a brother-in-law, Williams B. Mann.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Frances Anne (Doss) Huntsberger of Preston; a son, Henry Oskar Doss of Yukon; a sister, Sheila Jo French of Alabama; grandchildren, Kimberly (USN) and Robert Huntsberger, Bishop, Asher and Knox Doss; and a sister-in-law, Helene Mann of Virginia.

