Funeral services for Glenn Brown, 48, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the West Side Pentecostal Church.

He died Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Wayne Glenn Brown was born Dec. 5, 1968, to Connie (McMasters) in Norman. He was raised in Leedey and Clinton and graduated from Leedey High School in 1987.

He had spent his adult life working on lawn mowers, doing auto repair and operating heavy equipment.

He was a member of the Westside Pentecostal Church, loved music and playing guitars, tinkering with small engines and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by three nephews, R.E. Brown, Richard Brown and Brayden Eaton.

Survivors include his parents, Adrian and Connie Eaton of Clinton; two daughters, Tiffany Peterson and husband, Preston, of Cordell and Angela Marie Brown of Oklahoma; a sister, Kim Woods Miller of McLeod; and four brothers, Robert Brown and wife, Donna, Randy Eaton, Tony Eaton and wife, Sherry, and Doug Eaton and wife, Cara, all of Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Bobby Stewart, Pastor Lonnie Burns and Pastor Jerry Wilkens. Burial will follow at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

