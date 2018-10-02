Funeral services for Glenda “Sue” Atkinson, 68, of Clinton have been set for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Bethany Baptist Church.

She died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Amarillo, Texas.

Atkinson was born March 29, 1949, in Clinton to Ira Joe and JoAnn (Murphy) Hester. She was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton schools.

On March 22, 1976, she married James Atkinson in Clinton.

She worked as a housekeeper at the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Clinton for more than 30 years and retired in 2005.

She loved traveling, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Judy Lister; and a brother, Benny Coward.

Survivors include three daughters, Carla Bell of Houston, Texas, Camille Phillips and husband Harry of Clinton, and Jamie Atkinson of Oklahoma City; a son, Charles Bell of Clinton; two sisters, Linda McCarty of Tracy, Calif. and Jenell Lister of Georgia; seven brothers, Frank Lee Hester of Las Vegas, Nev., John Lee Hester of Clinton, Robert Hester, Ira Joe Hester, Bobby Ray Hester and Ronnie Lister, all of Oklahoma City, and Timothy Lister of Missouri; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Larry Cato, Rev. Billy Mucker and Tyrone Lewis and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery.

