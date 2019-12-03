Gilberto Roque, 60, of Chicago, Ill., and formerly of Butler, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home in Chicago.

He was born Aug. 5, 1958, to Manuel Roque and Luisa Baca in Rochelle, Ill., and was raised in Butler by his mother and older siblings.

As a teen Roque was a migrant worker in Teresa, Wis., and each summer picked strawberries, tomatoes and cherries in Oklahoma. At 18 he began working in the oil fields on the seismograph crew.

He worked in the oil fields several years, moving to Pomona, Calif., for a time before moving to Chicago, where he worked at Lakefront Roofing Supply for 23 years.

On Aug. 30, 2003, he married Virginia “Ginny” Cook. They made their home in the Uptown area of Chicago, worshipping and serving with the Jesus People USA community.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and two brothers, Jesse Roque and Simon Roque.

Survivors include two step-daughters, Jasmine Cook and Jessica Davis; four grandchildren, Shannon Smith, Sean Smith, Shainna Cook and Justin Nelson; three sisters, Dolores Puenta, Diana Mendoza and Margarita Lillibridge; and four brothers, Juan Roque, Jose Roque, Guadalupe Roque and Carlos Roque.