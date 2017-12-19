Gilbert Schimmel

Funeral services will be held for Gilbert Leo Schimmel, 90, of Bessie at 10 a.m. today at Peace Lutheran Church in Bessie.

He died Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Clinton.

Schimmel was born Nov. 21, 1927, to Wilhelm and Katherine (Fuchs) Schimmel in Bessie. He was raised in Bessie, where he attended the Bessie School before graduating from Clinton High School in 1945.

He was drafted twice, once to the U.S. Navy and again to the U.S. Army. After his time in the military, he moved to Oklahoma City and worked in the restaurant equipment business designing kitchens.

On June 7, 1956, he married Vera Horne. They made their home in Oklahoma City until his retirement in 1992, and then returned to Bessie.

During his years in Oklahoma City, Schimmel was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. In Bessie, he was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church.

Schimmel and his wife enjoyed spending winters in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodcarving, and was known for his apparent ability to make or fix anything.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two sisters, Irene Horne and Leona McSwain.

Survivors include one son, Mark Schimmel and wife Elizabeth of Fort Mill, S.C.; four grandchildren, Clarissa Stockwell and husband Kord of Edmond, Matthew Schimmel of Irving, Texas, Kevin Schimmel of Oklahoma City and Walter Schimmel and wife Kimberly of Oklahoma City; and five great-grandchildren, Kayli Schimmel, Mark Schimmel, Ella Stockwell, Templar Stockwell and Oak Schimmel.

Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church in Bessie.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Jerry Lamb. Burial will follow at Peace Lutheran Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

