Funeral services for Geraldine “Gerry” Perkey, 87, of Clinton, were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at the First Baptist Church Chapel in Clinton.

She died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Perkey was born March 10, 1930, to Calvin and Dephia (Stewart) Lynn in Earlsboro. She was raised in Burns Flat and Hugo. She attended Hugo High School and played basketball while there.

On Oct. 27, 1946, she married Tony Perky in Paris, Texas.

Perkey started work at AT&T as a switchboard operator. She worked her way up to management and remained there until her retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton, and enjoyed putting together puzzles, reading and sports.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister, Carol Morgan; and one brother, C.L. Lynn.

Survivors include her daughter, Toni Gemaehlich and husband, Steve, of Clinton; three grandchildren, Bryan, Tami and T.J.; and four great-grandsons, Bryce, Brendan, Parker and Conor.

The service was officiated by Dustin Stottmann. Burial concluded at South Burns Cemetery in Dill City under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

