Gerald Panana Jr.

Funeral services for Gerald “J.C.” Panana Jr., 46, of Thomas, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Indian Baptist Church.

He died Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Panana was born May 29, 1971, to Gerald Sr. and Marcella Howling Wolf Panana in Clinton. He was half Cheyenne Indian and half Jemez Pueblo and carried many names, including “J.C.,” his Cheyenne name of Ho’nehvotoom’ahe, and his Jemez name of “Santa Fe” “Pa’ la.”

He was raised in Dallas, Texas, Thomas and Arapaho. He graduated from Arapaho High School in 1989 and continued his education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

He began his working career with the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, working with the Food Distribution Program at Watonga. He also worked as a forestry fire fighter, did contract work for the Clinton Indian Health Service in the supply department, and most recently drove a truck in the oil fields.

He was a member of the Clinton Indian Baptist Church, the Dog Solider Clan and Kit Fox Society. He enjoyed hunting, playing volleyball and basketball, and spending time with his children. Panana came from a long line of Cheyenne chiefs.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his aunt, Naomi Howling Wolf; his maternal grandparents, Leslie and Alice (All Runner) Howling Wolf; and his paternal grandfather, Pete Panana.

Survivors include his father, of Clinton; two sons, Grant Panana and Jason Panana, both of Clinton; three sisters, Delena Panana and husband, Aniceto Vazquez, of Clinton, Leslie and husband, Juan Solis, and Monica All Runner Youngbear; a brother, Dyrone Steven Panana and wife, Lea, of Weatherford; his paternal grandmother, Eva C. Panana of Jemez Pueblo, N.M.; a paternal uncle, Pete Panana and wife, Pauline; a paternal aunt, Angie Tafoya; and numerous family members from Jemez Pueblo, N.M.

He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Caleb, Aizlinn, Marcella, Lexa, Cayden, Payson, Haley Marie Davien and Junior.

A traditional wake service will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the Clinton Indian Baptist Church.

The service will be officiated by Pastors George Akeen and Mona Bearshield. Burial will conclude at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

