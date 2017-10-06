Graveside services for George Powers, 93, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Clinton Cemetery.

He died Friday, June 9, 2017, at United Methodist Healthcare Center.

George Harper Powers was born Jan. 7, 1924, to Oscar and Helen (Harper) Powers in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1942.

After graduation he attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford for one year before being drafted into the Army Air Corps.

On Aug. 13, 1977, Powers married Lois LaRue in Hot Springs, Ark.

Powers was a Mason brick layer and was Grand Master of the Oklahoma Lodge in 1978. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a brother.

Survivors include one brother, Harold Powers of Oklahoma City; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Rick Robart. Burial will follow under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

