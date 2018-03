Services will be held for George Vernon Isbell at 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Cordell.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home in Cordell; family will be there to welcome guests from 6-8 p.m.

Interment will follow the service at South Burns Cemetery in Dill City.